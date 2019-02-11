Windy condition to strengthen over the island

-

The Department of Meteorology says the windy condition is expected to strengthen over the island and surrounding sea areas in next few days (particularly from tonight to 13th).

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times across the island.

Several spells of showers can be expected in the Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts particularly after 2.00 p.m.

SEA AREAS:

The windy condition is expected to strengthen over the surrounding sea areas in the next few days (particularly from tonight to 13th), the Met. Department says.

Light showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-65 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.