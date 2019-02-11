Fuel prices to be revised today

Fuel prices to be revised today

February 11, 2019   08:45 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The new fuel prices revised in line with the fuel pricing formula will be announced today (11).

Accordingly, the fuel prices are reviewed every 10th day of the month under the fuel pricing formula introduced by the Government.

The prices of Petrol 92 Octane, 95 Octane and Auto Diesel per litre were then reduced by Rs 2, while the price of Super Diesel was reduced by Rs 3 per litre.

On January 10, the crude oil represented by the BRENT price index and the refined petroleum prices represented by Singapore’s PLATTs was marked at 59 US dollars.

However, now it has now gone up to 62 US dollars.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories