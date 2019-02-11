Person arrested with a live grenade and heroin

February 11, 2019   09:27 am

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man over the possession of heroin and a live hand grenade stated the police.

The arrest has been made at Madampitiya area in Grandpass on a raid by the STF officers, according to the Police.

A foreign-manufactured live hand grenade and 23 g 460 mg of heroin have been found on the suspect.

Reportedly, the arrestee is a 31-year-old male resident of Colombo 15 area. He will be presented before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, today (11).

