The objection filed by former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa challenging the jurisdiction of the Permanent High Court of Trial-at-Bar to hear the case over the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum, has been rejected.

The former Defence Secretary had raised preliminary objections through his counsel that the Colombo Permanent High Court-at-Bar does not have jurisdiction to hear the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum case.

In accordance with the Judicature (Amendment) Act, the Special High Court is only authorized to hear cases pertaining to serious economic and financial crimes, and as this case does not fall into the aforementioned category, the Special High Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum case, the defence had argued.

When the case filed against Rajapaksa and six others was taken up for hearing on January 31, the Special HC announced that its decision on the preliminary objections raised by the former Defence Secretary would be issued on February 11.

The Attorney General had filed the case against the former Defence Secretary and six others for the alleged misappropriation of state funds amounting to Rs 49 million during the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.

Former Chairman of Land Reclamation and Development Authority Prasad Harshana de Silva, former Director Board members of the authority Badrawathie Udulawathie Kamaladasa, Suddammika Keminda Attygalle, Saman Kumara Abraham Galapaththy, Dewage Mahinda Saliya and Srimathi Mallika Kumari Senadhira have been named as the other six defendants of the case.