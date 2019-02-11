Dont accuse of underworld connections just to sling mud  Mujibur Rahman

Dont accuse of underworld connections just to sling mud  Mujibur Rahman

February 11, 2019   12:34 pm

-

Accusations of certain politicians having connections with underworld leaders should not be made for the purpose of political mudslinging, said MP Mujibur Rahman.

The UNP parliamentarian mentioned this calling a press conference in Colombo.

Not only politicians but also security officers have been trapped in these accusations, the MP pointed out.

It is a known secret that certain political leaders in every government had connections with the underworld, says Rahman. Instead of talking at the present, legal action should be taken against these, he further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories