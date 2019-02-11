New UNP electoral organizers appointed

-

Newly electoral organizers of the United National Party (UNP) have received their letters of appointment today (11).

The new appointments were granted by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Temple Trees.

The six new electoral organizers are as follows:

Rookantha Gunatilake – Dambadeniya

Thilina Bandara Tennakoon – Pathadumbara

Kavinda Jayawardene - Negombo

Lalith Dissanayake - Aranayake

Manjula Bandara - Wariyapolda

Udaya Wijenayake - Hiriyala