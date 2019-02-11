New UNP electoral organizers appointed

February 11, 2019   01:38 pm

Newly electoral organizers of the United National Party (UNP) have received their letters of appointment today (11).

The new appointments were granted by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Temple Trees.

The six new electoral organizers are as follows:

Rookantha Gunatilake – Dambadeniya
Thilina Bandara Tennakoon – Pathadumbara
Kavinda Jayawardene - Negombo
Lalith Dissanayake - Aranayake
Manjula Bandara - Wariyapolda
Udaya Wijenayake - Hiriyala

