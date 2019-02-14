Fire breaks out at shop in Mannar

-

A fire has erupted in a shop located in the centre of Mannar town at around 8.00 p.m. last night (12).

It was reported that the valuable properties of the shop have been completely gutted in the fire.

The police officers, Army and Navy personnel along with the officers of Mannar Urban Council had curbed the spread of the fire to nearby shops.

Reportedly, the Vavuniya fire brigade had been informed on the situation and subsequently, the fire was doused at around 10.30 p.m. last night.

The police said that no casualties were reported in the incident and the damage caused by the fire would be estimated today (13).