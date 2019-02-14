Ekata Sitimu national programme & cultural extravaganza inaugurated

-

The inauguration ceremony of the ‘Ekata Sitimu’ (Let’s be together) national programme and the cultural extravaganza, launched in parallel with the 71st National Day, was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The event was held at Echelon Square, Fort, yesterday (12), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

This movement has been launched with the firm determination of working as one nation set aside all the differences and the aim of this project is to create a prosperous country while joining hands with all patriotic forces.

This programme is jointly implemented by the Special Project Unit of the Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Defence and the Sri Lanka Army.

The inauguration ceremony was colourful with a grandeur cultural extravaganza, including the performances of the Army Band, displaying the talents of disabled war heroes and various cultural events, the PMD added.

Motor racing champion Dilantha Malagamuwa has presented the ‘Ekata Sitimu Sandeshaya’ to the President at the event.

Furthermore, the technical equipment to launch the Ekata Sitimu (Let’s be together) programme has been presented to the President by the Army Commander Lt. General Mahesh Senanayake.

Dignitaries including Parliamentarian Dilan Perera, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne Army Commander Lt. General Mahesh Senanayake, and Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy and Heads of the Security Forces have also been present on this occasion, the PMD said.