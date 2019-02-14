MP Chaminda Wijesiri surrenders to court

February 13, 2019   11:20 am

UNP Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri, who has been accused of assaulting a Police Constable, arrived at the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court, a short while ago.

The MP is expected to surrender to the court through an attorney.

The MP had allegedly assaulted a Constable attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in Bandarawela on Sunday (Feb. 10).

The police officer in question reportedly overtaking the vehicle of the MP had aggravated his security officers leading to the alleged assault on the police officer.

The constable was admitted to the Bandarawela Hospital following the incident while the MP’s driver, who admitted himself into hospital as well, was arrested in connection with the incident.

MP Chaminda Wijesiri had reportedly been informed to be present at Bandarawela Police over the incident, however had failed to do so yesterday.

 

