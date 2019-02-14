Reinstate public servants pension through budget - Lalkantha

-

The revoked pension of public servants should be reinstated through this year’s budget, states the National Trade Union Centre (NTUC).

NTUC Chairman, K.D. Lalkantha said that the government tricked the people by stating the salaries have been increased.

He points out that the government has made no increase in the public servants’ salaries considering the continuously escalating cost of living since 2015.

According to him, the amount increased due to the escalating cost of living is Rs 14,000 and the government should add this amount to the salary.

From the 01st of January in 2016, the government made a huge cut back within the public service sector; the pension was slashed and annulled, said Lalkantha.

If the government is thinking of correcting its ways, they should reinstate the annulled pension through the budget, he added.

Lalkantha expressed these views addressing an event of distributing 1 million handouts themed ‘Let’s fight to win rights’ which was commenced in front of the Fort Railway Station in Colombo, last evening (12).