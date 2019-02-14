Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs 4.2 mn seized in Pesalai

-

A person has been arrested along with a stock of Kerala Cannabis estimated to be worth over Rs 4.2 million in Pesalai, Jaffna.

The suspect was taken into custody during a raid carried out by the officers of Special Task Force (STF) camp in Jaffna, who acted on a tip-off received by them.

The haul had contained 24kg 585g of Kerala Cannabis, the STF officers said.

The suspect has been handed over to the Pesalai Police for further investigations.