New allowance added to daily wage of estate workers

February 13, 2019   02:01 pm

Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) says that it has been agreed upon to add a new allowance to the daily wage of the estate workers.

Reportedly, this decision has been made at a discussion held with the ministers in charge of the subject, at the Ministry of Upcountry New Villages, Estate Infrastructure & Community Development.

According to the Leader of TPA Mano Ganesan, restructuring needed in the field of estate plantations were also discussed at the said meeting.

The discussion was attended by Minister of Plantation Industries, State Minister of Labour Ravindra Samaraweera and parliamentarians Mano Ganesan, Palani Thigambaram V. Radhakrishnan representing the TPA.

