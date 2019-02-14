-

The police had received a tip-off that ‘Makandure Madush’ would be attending the wedding of parliamentarian Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena’s son, claimed Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara at a press conference today (13).

Based on the tip-off, over 50 intelligence officers were deployed on the venue; however, Madush had not turned up, says Bandara.

He pointed out that, if they haven’t had contacts with ‘Makandure Madush’, accepted his money or escorted him to the airport, there is no need to be afraid.

Meanwhile, MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, speaking at a press conference yesterday (12), stated that Madush didn’t attend his son’s wedding at any occasion.

Abeywardena denied the allegations of his son holding a diplomatic passport as well.