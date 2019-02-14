Cabinet approval to revise fines for serious traffic offences

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the revision of spot fines for several serious traffic offences under the Motor Traffic Act.

Increasing spot fines for serious traffic offences that majorly cause motor accidents was proposed at a previous occasion, however, certain parties had presented various submissions prior to implementation of the revised fines.

Hence, President Maithripala Sirisena had appointed a committee to look into fine revision and present recommendations in this regard.

This committee had identified 10 serious traffic offences and presented recommendations to revise the spot fines.

Accordingly, the proposal brought forth by Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga, to gazette the drafted bill for revision of fines and present it to the Parliament for approval, has received the Cabinet approval.