Principal of Anuladevi Galle arrested while taking bribe

The Principal of the Anuladevi Girls’ School in Galle has been arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission while accepting a bribe of Rs 100,000.

The female principal had accepted the bribe from a parent to enroll a student into a Grade 1 class of the school.

She was arrested at the Principal’s Office while accepting the bribe through two teachers who were also present at the time.

According to reports, the principal in question had refrained from enrolling the student into the school until the bribe was paid and had made the parent wait for two weeks without registering the student’s name.

Incidentally the principal in question had also participated in a seminar recently organized by the Bribery Commission for school principals in the Galle District, regarding corruption and bribery.