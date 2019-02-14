-

Two vehicles connected to the recently arrested underworld kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ have been taken into custody by the Special Task Force, today (13).

The vehicles – a van and a jeep – have been discovered at the residence of an aunt of Makandure Madush’s mistress, Gonawila area in Sapugaskanda.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, the KDH-type van is registered under the mother of the said mistress.

The jeep is registered under an uncle of the mistress, stated the police.