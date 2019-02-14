Daily wage of estate workers hiked further

-

The government has been to further increase the basic daily wage of plantation workers, stated the Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake.

Accordingly, the newly hiked basic daily wage of estate workers is Rs 800, according to the Minister, who mentioned this at a press conference today (13).

This decision has been made following a discussion with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking further, Dissanayake pointed out the threats faced by the tea plantation industry in the country.