Kerala Cannabis haul found after vehicle collides in Maradana

February 14, 2019   08:10 am

Kerala Cannabis was recovered from a jeep which had collided against the overhead bridge at Maradana early this morning (14), the Police Media Spokesperson stated.

Reportedly, the accident had taken place at around 3.30 to 4.00 a.m.

Several persons inside the jeep had fled the scene when the officers of Maradana police station arrived to look into the situation.

The police officers have subsequently recovered 68kg of Kerala Cannabis from the jeep in question.

The jeep and the haul had been taken into custody and Maradana Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

