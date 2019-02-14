Man inhumanely beaten and tortured over unpaid debt

-

A video of a person being inhumanely assaulted and tortured over a case of not repaying a debt has gone viral on social media.

A businessman, allegedly from Lahathagoda area in Kalutara, had given a loan to a person who had not paid him back. As a punishment of not repaying the loan, the person has been assaulted and tortured by the said businessman and this incident has been recorded on a mobile phone camera for a period of 10 minutes.

Allegedly, the debtor had also neglected an order to serve under the businessman instead of having to repay the amount.

It can be observed in the video, the businessman attempting to pour hot water on to the head of the debtor.