Principal of Anuladevi Galle remanded over taking bribe

Principal of Anuladevi Galle remanded over taking bribe

February 14, 2019   01:00 pm

-

The Principal of the Anuladevi Girls’ School in Galle, arrested by the Bribery Commission while accepting a bribe, has been remanded.

Upon being presented before Galle Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala, the principal was ordered to be remanded until the 25th of February.

The Principal of the Anuladevi Girls’ School in Galle had accepted the bribe of Rs 100,000 from a parent to enroll a student into a Grade 1 class of the school.

She was arrested at the Principal’s Office while accepting the bribe through two teachers who were also present at the time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories