Principal of Anuladevi Galle remanded over taking bribe

The Principal of the Anuladevi Girls’ School in Galle, arrested by the Bribery Commission while accepting a bribe, has been remanded.

Upon being presented before Galle Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala, the principal was ordered to be remanded until the 25th of February.

The Principal of the Anuladevi Girls’ School in Galle had accepted the bribe of Rs 100,000 from a parent to enroll a student into a Grade 1 class of the school.

She was arrested at the Principal’s Office while accepting the bribe through two teachers who were also present at the time.