UNP and SLPP are the main forces at Prez polls - Fonseka

-

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) or the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is not a challenge for the United National Party (UNP) at the upcoming presidential elections, says UNP MP Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka.

If they couldn’t win the presidential election while holding the presidency, it is only a dream to think that they would win at this election, said the MP.

Fonseka mentioned this responding to queries of media personnel following an event held in Kelaniya, this morning (14).

According to him, the SLFP has now been swept away and SLPP has become the main opponent. He says that the two major forces who would contest at the upcoming election would be the UNP and the SLPP.

Meanwhile, a cold war has arisen between the Rajapaksas regarding the candidate who will contest at the presidential polls, Fonseka further said.