Artists attending the party organized by ‘Makandure Madush’ does not necessarily suggest that they are linked to the drug kingpin, says State Minister Wasantha Aluwihare.

The state minister made this comment speaking to the media in Kandy last evening (13).

He said that artists, who attended the party, cannot be charged with having a nexus with ‘Makandure Madush’ as artists usually accept an invitation to an event.

Responding to a question raised by media persons, the state minister commented that the persons accusing the politicians of being acquainted with Madush have not presented a list of names of such politicians.

He said that they intend to get Madush deported to Sri Lanka under the President’s instructions.

Commenting further, he added that they would take measures to get the persons who are in connection with the Central Bank bond scam deported to the country.