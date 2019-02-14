Kanaka Herath on why UNP wants a presidential election

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe wants to put forward a candidate who is unable to win the Presidential Election and thereby safeguard his position as Leader of the United National Party (UNP), claims UPFA MP Kanaka Herath.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (14), he said that although the UNP wants a presidential election next, what the country needs right now is a Provincial Council election.

Herath charged that the UNP is asking for a presidential poll in order to resolve the internal crisis of the party.

He further said that regardless of who is put forward to contest the presidential election, be it Minister Sajith Premadasa or anyone else, only the candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will emerge victorious.