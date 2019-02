-

A stock of ‘Beedi’ leaves has been recovered from Adampan area in Mannar today (14).

Acting upon a tip-off, the Adampan Police had seized the haul which contained 820kg of ‘Beedi’ leaves, however, no suspect was taken into custody at the time of the raid.

The haul is to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court.

Adampan Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect in connection with the haul.