Two youngsters arrested for taking photos on a stupa in Mihintale

-

Two young men have been apprehended over taking photographs while standing on a stupa at Mihintale Raja Maha Viharaya.

Reportedly, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested in this manner.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, the youngsters, apprehended by the Archaeological department officials, have been handed over to the Mihintale police station.

They arrestees are slated to be presented before Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court.

Mihintale Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.