Consistent national agenda required to solve countrys issues - Speaker

February 14, 2019   05:27 pm

A long-standing national agenda is required to solve the burning issues of the country and this is an inevitable responsibility, says Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Speaker stated this addressing an event held at the BMICH marking the 3-year anniversary of People’s Action for Free and Fair Election (PAFFREL) this morning (14).

He pointed out that, although 70 years have already passed since the country obtained independence, a national agenda, which does not get altered along with the shifts in power, has not yet been established.

Addressing the gathering, he further said that regions of some neighbouring countries, which have a population that outnumbers the total population in Sri Lanka, are administered under the authority of governors, hence turning this small country into a prosperous and strong nation is not a difficult task.

The ultimate opportunity to act according to a national agenda, despite the differences in nationalities, religions and parties, has come up and the incumbent rulers have been bestowed the responsibility to fulfil this duty, the Speaker remarked.

