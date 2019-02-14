Policeman injured in shooting at Kadawatha

-

A policeman was reportedly injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident at Kadawatha today (14), during the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that Kadawatha Police Station had received information that a person inside a three-wheeler near the Bo Tree in the Kadawatha Town was in possession of heroin.

Based on this information, a raid was carried out at around 5.10 p.m. today resulting in the arrest of the suspect along with the three-wheeler.

However, as the policemen were attempting to take him back to the police station, the suspect had wrestled with one of the police officers in an attempt to flee causing the firearm in the officer’s hand to discharge, the release said.

The police officer was shot in the arm and has been admitted to the Ragama Hospital.

The 22-year-old suspect, a resident of Ihalabiyanwala, has been arrested while 10 grams of heroin found in his possession was also taken into custody, police said.

The suspect’s mother, wife and a child who were inside the three-wheeler at the time have also been taken into custody while Kadawatha Police is conducting further investigations.