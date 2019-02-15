Applications called for 2019 A/L examination

Applications have been called for the 2019 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, says the Department of Examinations.

Applications for school candidates have already been sent out to the principals of each school and the deadline for submitting applications is set for 25th of February, says the Commissioner of Examinations Sanath Pujitha.

Meanwhile, the application for private candidates has been published in national newspapers on February 13, however, it can also be obtained from the official website (www.doenets.lk) of the department.

Accepting the applications of private candidates will conclude on 1st of March, Mr Sanath Pujitha said.

The deadlines set for accepting the applications would not be extended under any circumstances, he further emphasized.