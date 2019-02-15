Woman dies, daughter injured in acid attack while asleep

February 15, 2019   11:39 am

A mother and daughter have been attacked with acid while they were sleeping in at their residence Rathkekulawa in Kamburupitiya police division last night (14).

Reportedly, two persons have sneaked into the house at around 10.30 last night and attacked the woman and her daughter with acid.

The victims were admitted to the Andapana Hospital following the incident, however, the mother had succumbed to injuries after she was transferred to Matara Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 39-year-old woman named Prakapa Arachchige Vijitha.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Matara Hospital.

The daughter has testified that her father, who had separated from the deceased nearly five months ago, and another unidentified person had carried out the acid attack.

