Special adviser of Japanese PM to visit Sri Lanka

February 15, 2019   12:11 pm

A special adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan is slated to visit Sri Lanka today (15), the Embassy of Japan in Colombo stated.

Accordingly, special adviser to Japanese premier and Member of Parliament, Kentaro Sonoura will arrive in the country for a two-day official visit.

Sonoura will be conducting discussions with senior government officials on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the Japanese Embassy.

