CCTV: Kanjipani Imrans mistress Kudu Chuti shot at home

February 15, 2019   12:59 pm

A woman sustained critical injuries in a shooting incident at Melwatte area in Kotahena last night (14).

The police had identified the injured woman as Asha Faari alias ‘Kudu Chuti’, who had been involved in drug dealing.

More information was subsequently uncovered that Asha Faari alias ‘Kudu Chuti’ is the mistress of ‘Kanjipani Imran’ who was recently arrested in Dubai along with drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’, the police said.

Two unidentified gunmen, who had arrived on a motorcycle, had forcibly entered the living room of Asha Faari’s house and opened fire at her.

They had fled the scene afterwards however the incident was captured in a CCTV camera set inside the house.

The injured woman, who sustained critical injuries to her face and the chest, is currently receiving medical treatment at the ICU of Colombo National Hospital.

Kotahena Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

