A presidential candidate, selected in agreement with President Maithripala Sirisena and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, will be put forward for the upcoming election, says the General Secretary of UPFA Parliamentarian Mahinda Amaraweera.

He stated this speaking to the media in Lunugamvehera yesterday (14).

Commenting on the alleged ties between former DIG Nalaka de Silva and ‘Makandure Madush’, the parliamentarian said that Nalaka de Silva’s named was also mentioned in the VIP assassination plot as well.

The arrest of Madush has garnered massive attention as of now and this is another step of the programme launched by the President to eradicate drug menace, MP Samaraweera added.

A broad investigation has been launched into the incident and the responsible persons will be penalized accordingly, he said.