54 university students suspended over ragging incident

Fifty-four students of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Sabaragamuwa have been temporarily suspended over a ragging incident.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Sunil Shantha said the students were imposed one-week suspension following a probe into the incident.

However, the President of the student’s council Nishshanka Gamage added the university’s administration is in an attempt to oppress the students under the guise of a ragging incident.

He emphasized that they intend to carry out protest actions deploring the students’ suspension.