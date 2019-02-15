Two youths arrested for taking photos on stupa in Mihintale remanded

-

The two young men, who were arrested for taking photographs while standing on a ‘stupa’ at Mihintale Raja Maha Viharaya and releasing them to social media, have been ordered to be remanded until 21st of February.

The suspects were presented before the Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate and Additional District Judge Janaka Prasanna Samarasinghe today (15).

The chief magistrate has also called for a report on the progress of investigations regarding the incident from the OIC of Mihintale police station.

Assistant Archaeological Commissioner of Anuradhapura was also ordered to submit a report on the archaeological site where the two suspects had taken the photographs in question.

The remanded suspects, aged 18 and 20 years old, are students of a private school in Thihariya, Nittambuwa and residents of Muthur.

On February 14, the officers of the Department of Archaeology in Mihintale had apprehended the two youths and handed them over to the Mihintale police station.