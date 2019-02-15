Ranjan could be right about ministers using cocaine  DV Chanaka

-

UPFA Parliamentarian D.V. Chanaka today expressed his views in response to State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake’s recent remarks alleging that there are some politicians and athletes in Sri Lanka who consume cocaine.

Speaking at a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) press briefing in Colombo, the MP said that while he appreciates Ramanayake’s disclosure about the ministers he does not believe the allegations made about the country’s athletes.

The reason for this, he explained was due to the fact that athletes are constantly subjected to tests before competitions or tournaments.

However, it could be possible that the accusation about ministers is correct, he said. The MP said that he sometimes wonders whether certain decisions taken by these ministers in the recent past for the country were taken when they were on drugs.

It is fair to think that way when you see how the country’s resources were sold off and the economy was destroyed, he alleged.

D.V. Chanaka said that the ministers who use drugs need to be identified and sacked while they also need to be given maximum punishment.