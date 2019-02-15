Dubai court remands Amal and Nadeemal until Feb 28

February 15, 2019   08:48 pm

Singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera have been remanded until 28th of February.

The singer and his son, who were arrested with the drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’, were produced before a Dubai court today (15).

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Dubai police is to submit the reports of the investigations pertaining to the 31 suspects, arrested in Dubai while attending a party thrown by Madush, to Sri Lankan Branch of International Police.

