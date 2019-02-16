Eight illegal immigrants deported from Reunion Island remanded

February 15, 2019   11:20 pm

Eight persons, who were among the group of illegal immigrants deported from the Reunion Island yesterday (14), have been remanded as per the order of the Negombo Magistrates Court.

However, the magistrate has ordered to release the underage children who were among the group of illegal immigrants, Ada Derana reporter said.

A group of illegal immigrants, comprising 70 Sri Lankans including one infant, 05 children and 08 women, had left for the Reunion Island on January 24 from Chilaw coast, via a multi-day fishing boat.

The immigrants had reached the island on February 04.

Sixty-four illegal immigrants of this group were deported to Sri Lanka by the French authorities via a special aircraft last evening (14).

They were initially handed over to the Department of Immigration and Emigration, and subsequently to the officers of the airport criminal investigation division.

The suspects were presented before the Negombo Magistrate today, following recording statements from them.

