High possibility for evening thundershowers

The Department of Meteorology says that the possibility for evening thundershowers is high over the island today and tomorrow (17).

Showers or thunder showers are expected occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers can be occur in the Eastern province and Polonnaruwa district in the morning too, it said.

Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva provinces and in Kurunagala, Galle and Matara districts.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Potuvil and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota.