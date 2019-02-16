Three suspects arrested over Thanamalwila shooting

-

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident in Thanamalwila, which claimed the life of one person and wounded another.

The suspects were arrested at around 12.30 a.m. today (16) based on investigations carried out by officers of Thanamalwila Police.

Three firearms and two motorcycles allegedly used to carry out the shooting have also been taken into custody along with the suspects.

One person was killed while another was injured and hospitalised following a shooting carried out by four gunmen on two motorcycles on February 10.

The deceased person was identified as ‘Sudu Hakuru Sumith’ aka Wasantha, who had been considered the main suspect of a murder that took place four months ago.

The suspects arrested include two brothers, Haruwinghe Arachchige Kasun Buddhika (28) and Garusinghe Arachchige Manoj Buddhika (25), who are residents of Gange Yaya in Thanamalwila.

The other suspect is a 27-year-old identified as Liyana Arachchige Sumith alias ‘Gota’.

A foreign-manufactured 12 bore gun with one bullet and an empty shell, a locally-manufactured revolver with one bullet and another locally-manufactured ‘Galkatas’ firearm have been taken into custody.

The suspects are to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (16).