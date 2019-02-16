President meets World Bank VP

-

The World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer called on President Maithripala Sirisena at President’s Official Residence in Colombo.



Secretary to the President Udaya Seneviratne, World Bank Resident Representative, President’s Economic Advisor Dr Sarath Rajapathirana and NEC Secretary General Prof Lalith Samarakoon were also present on this occasion, the PMD said.

Meanwhile the National Security Advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Mr Kentaro Sonoura also called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s official residence in Colombo.



Secretary to the President, Udaya Seneviratne and Japanese Ambassador were also present on this occasion.