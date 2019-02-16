Three students caught drinking at tuition class in temple

-

Three schoolboys have been taken into police custody today (16) for consuming alcohol inside a tuition class at a Buddhist temple in Hatton.

Hatton Police said that the three students in question, who are preparing to sit for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination this year, had purchased a bottle of alcohol from a liquor store in the Hatton Town.

The students had reportedly arrived very early before the tuition class had even started and had drunk almost the entire 750ml liquor bottle.

A little while after the tuition class had started, the three students had started throwing up inside the class raising suspicion with the Buddhist monk conducting the classes who had proceeded to notify Hatton Police.

The three students – who were heavily drunk at the time - were taken into police custody at the temple premises while officers found the bottle of liquor and a plastic cup inside the bag of one of the students.

Hatton Police said that the manager of the liquor shop which had sold the bottle of alcohol to the underage students, who are aged 15-16, will also be taken into custody on suspicion.

The students will be produced before court after being subjected to medical tests, a spokesman for Hatton Police said.