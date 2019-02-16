Youth arrested over ecstasy pills mailed to Sri Lanka

-

A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested by customs officers in connection with a package of ecstasy tablets worth over Rs 2 million discovered at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo.

On October 23, 2018 customs officers attached to the Central Mail Exchange had detected the narcotics while examining a parcel received from Germany.

Approximately 523 ecstasy pills valued at Rs 2,092,000 were found inside the parcel, which had been addressed to a Sri Lankan national residing in Dehiwala.

However, the suspect had reportedly disappeared from the address after the drugs were detected by customs officers.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday (Feb. 13) by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Division following lengthy investigations, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The arrested suspect and the drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.