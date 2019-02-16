14 would-be illegal migrants arrested at Thissamaharama

February 16, 2019   06:23 pm

Naval personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command in coordination with Police STF-Katharagama, apprehended 14 Sri Lankans, who were secretly staying at a lodge in Thissamaharama preparing for an illegal migration attempt to Reunion Island by boat.

The apprehended group consisted of 3 children, 3 women and 8 men while they are residents of Chilaw, Negombo, Kuliyapitiya, Bangadeniya, Thissamaharama and Delgoda areas.

At the time of apprehension on Thursday (14), they possessed dry rations and cooking utensils made ready for a long sea voyage.

A car and a small lorry which are suspected to be owned by the human smugglers have also been taken into custody.

The suspects, dry rations, cooking utensils and the vehicles were handed over to Police STF-Thissamaharama for onward legal action, navy said.

 

