Thundershowers expected after 2 pm

-

The possibility for evening thundershowers is high over the island today (17), according to the Meteorology Department. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Light Showers can occur in the Eastern coastal areas in the morning too.

Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS

The possibility for evening thundershowers is high over the island today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Light Showers can occur in the Eastern coastal areas in the morning too.

Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.