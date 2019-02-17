Postal facilities for MPs and PC members hiked

February 17, 2019   09:27 am

A gazette has been issued on increasing free postal facilities to Members of the Parliament and Provincial Council members.

Accordingly, the amount allocated free postal facility for parliamentarians per year has been increased to Rs 350,000 from Rs 175,000. 

The amount allocated annually for Provincial Council members has been hiked to Rs 48,000 from its previous amount Rs 24,000.

Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs M. Abdul Haleem has made the relevant amendment and it has been approved by the cabinet.

These amendments have been in effect from the   18th January 2018, as per the gazette notification.

