Thirty-eight arrested in foiled illegal migration attempts

Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the Special Task Force had carried out several joint operations in several regions in the island on 14th and 15th February and arrested 38 suspects who were attempting to illegally migrate via sea route.

The suspects who were from different areas in the country had secretly lodged at several inns when the arrests were made.

Accordingly, 23, 03, 11 and 01 have been arrested in Siyambalanduwa, Weerawila, Katharagama and Hikkaduwa areas respectively.

Among them were 06 leading racketeers involved in human smuggling activities islandwide.

Along with the suspect, 02 cars, a van and a small lorry used for the racket had also been taken into custody.

The arrested suspects and the vehicles were handed over to the Tissamaharama and Siyambalanduwa Police stations for onward legal action.