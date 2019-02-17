Man arrested with counterfeit notes worth Rs 400,000

February 17, 2019   12:27 pm

A person has been arrested at Peragashandiya area in Biyagama over the possession of fake currency notes.

The suspect has been arrested at a raid by the Organized Crimes Investigation Division (OCID).

Officials of the OCID have found counterfeit notes worth Rs 400,000 on the arrestee. Reportedly, 38 notes of Rs 5000, 300 notes of Rs 1000, and 165 notes of Rs 500 have been discovered in this manner.

The arrested suspect is a 40-year-old resident of Malwana area and he is to be presented before the Mahara Magistrate.

