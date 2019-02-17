Cannabis cultivation of 2000 plants raided

February 17, 2019   02:33 pm

The Koslanda Police have raided Cannabis cultivation in a jungle area near the Ambakolaara forest reserve in Koslanda, last night (16).

Reportedly, 2000 Cannabis plants grown to a height of 9 inches were discovered on the cultivation.

Leaving a small area as evidence for the court, the rest of the cultivation has been destroyed by the police.

A 56-year-old suspect from Balaharuwa area in Thanamalwila has also been arrested at the raid.

Koslanda police are conducting further investigations.

