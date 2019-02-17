Cannabis cultivation of 2000 plants raided
February 17, 2019 02:33 pm
The Koslanda Police have raided Cannabis cultivation in a jungle area near the Ambakolaara forest reserve in Koslanda, last night (16).
Reportedly, 2000 Cannabis plants grown to a height of 9 inches were discovered on the cultivation.
Leaving a small area as evidence for the court, the rest of the cultivation has been destroyed by the police.
A 56-year-old suspect from Balaharuwa area in Thanamalwila has also been arrested at the raid.
Koslanda police are conducting further investigations.