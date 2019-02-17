PM responsible for lack of financial discipline in country - Keheliya

-

The Prime Minister is completely responsible for the deterioration of the financial discipline in the country, stated UPFA MP Keheliya Rambukwella addressing a press conference in Kegalle.

Commenting on the growth rate of the 7countries in South Asia, the MP said that Sri Lanka has a low value of 3.3 percent. This value too might go down to 3.1 or 2.9 percent, he pointed out.

According to him, the reason behind this low growth rate is the lack of financial discipline in the country.

And the Prime Minister should be held responsible for this as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka is assigned under him, charged Rambukwella.

Within a month of coming into the power, they let the financial discipline drop to a zero, the MP further said.