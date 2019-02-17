PM responsible for lack of financial discipline in country - Keheliya

PM responsible for lack of financial discipline in country - Keheliya

February 17, 2019   03:22 pm

-

The Prime Minister is completely responsible for the deterioration of the financial discipline in the country, stated UPFA MP Keheliya Rambukwella addressing a press conference in Kegalle.

Commenting on the growth rate of the 7countries in South Asia, the MP said that Sri Lanka has a low value of 3.3 percent. This value too might go down to 3.1 or 2.9 percent, he pointed out.

According to him, the reason behind this low growth rate is the lack of financial discipline in the country. 

And the Prime Minister should be held responsible for this as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka is assigned under him, charged Rambukwella.

Within a month of coming into the power, they let the financial discipline drop to a zero, the MP further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories