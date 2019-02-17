Need of people in North isnt devolution of power - Rajitha

February 17, 2019   05:40 pm

Minister Rajitha Senaratne says that although the political leaders of the North seek devolution of power, this is not the real need of the Northern people.

The hope of the people is to lead a better life with developed infrastructure, pointed out the Health Minister.

He says that this was realized by him when he met Arun Sidharth, the Convener of the Youth Force for Social Justice aka the ‘Aava’ gang.

Senaratne expressed these views addressing a public meeting in Bandaragama.

